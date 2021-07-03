The England bowler was earlier suspended from international cricket after his tweets, which were racist and sexist in nature, surfaced during his Test debut against New Zealand in June. Alongside the ban, he was also handed a fine of £3,200.

Check tweet:

Cricket Discipline Commission announces decision on Ollie Robinson — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)