The Oman National Cricket Team will be up against the Samoa National Cricket Team in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. The Oman vs Samoa match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman and it starts at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The OMA vs SAM match is set to be interesting as Ross Taylor will make his return to international cricket as he turns up to play for Samoa. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Oman vs Samoa match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch Oman vs Samoa live streaming on FanCode, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025 Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oman Cricket (@omancricketofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)