Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a one-sided seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday. During the match, a controversial moment happened when Washington Sundar was adjudged out by the third umpire while GT was chasing 153 runs. During the 14th over, Sundar hammered a short-of-length ball from Mohammed Shami towards sweeper cover, and Aniket Verma ended up taking a stunning catch. The on-field umpires were not convinced, and they decided to go for a review. In the replays, it suggested that the ball might have touched the ground, but the third umpire ruled the decision against Washington Sundar and adjudged him out. The controversial decision led to a massive discussion on social media, with several fans not liking the decision. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Shine As GT Register Hat-Trick of Wins in Season 18.

Out or Not Out?

A sundar inning was being played by Washi Sundar. But was that really out?#SRHvGT — Aadarsh (@Aadarsh1830) April 6, 2025

Third Umpire Robbed Washington Sundar's Maiden Fifty in IPL

Nitin Menon robbed Washington Sundar's maiden IPL fifty. pic.twitter.com/shhE7I2Y9n — Utsav 💙 (@utsav__45) April 6, 2025

Controversial Decision by Third Umpire

I feel Washington Sundar is not out It's a controversial decision in favour of SRH #SRHvGT — Vidyuts Maniac (@vidyuts_maniac) April 6, 2025

Hilarious

Third umpire while giving washington sundar out#GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/D7PjqSZr0F — kira (@comeon_kira) April 6, 2025

