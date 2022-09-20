Mohammad Rizwan, the Asia Cup 2022 top scorer, hit a half-century as Pakistan scored 158 losing seven wickets against England in the first T20I match at National Stadium in Karachi on September 20. Rizwan played a knock of 68 runs off 46 bowls and formed an opening partner ship of 85 runs with skipper Babar Azam to keep the scoreboard ticking from the beginning. For England, Adil Rashid was the star with the ball as he took two wickets, having given away just 27 runs.

Pakistan vs England 1st Innings Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)