Pakistan Cricket team has unveiled their new kit for the T20 World Cup 2022. The PCB twitter handle today shared the new look of their jersey for the global event. Babar Ajam and CO. will sport this kit for the first time agaisnt England on September 20.

Check PCB's Post:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥! Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey'22 ⚡ Order the official 🇵🇰 shirt now at https://t.co/A91XbZsSbJ#GreenThunder pic.twitter.com/BX5bdspqt1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

