Why has the humble fruit, tarbooz, or watermelon become such a hot topic of discussion online? If you are wondering if it has to do with anything related to any viral food trend, then you are mistaken. Well, 'watermelon' began trending on Twitter as soon as Pakistan national cricket team unveiled their new T20 jersey for the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 starting next month. Netizens could not stop drawing similarities between watermelon and the new team kit. It bears the same pale green stripes on dark green skin as the fruit. And in a matter of few seconds, Twitterverse was abuzz with funny memes and jokes. Here have a look at a few of the most hilarious reactions. Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2022 Announced: Shaheen Shah Afridi Returns, Fakhar Zaman Named in Reserves As PCB Pick Team for Showpiece Event in Australia.

U might compare this beautiful jersey with watermelon but believe me , it will look astonishing in Australia's stadium . 🫡❣️ Just wait a bit for this look 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0ylnensWWH — Musa Irfan Khan (@abayyarmusa) September 19, 2022

Watermelon from outside = Pakistan Watermelon from inside = England https://t.co/C0ZevPsmwe — Udit (@udit_buch) September 20, 2022

Doesn't matter if the kit is like watermelon or not , but I hope king#BabarAzam𓃵 will lift #T20WorldCup in this kit inshallah...#PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/I5Lor9T2ZF — BABAR ALI 🇵🇰 (@aly_b7) September 19, 2022

Pakistan team new kit sponsored by watermelon 🍉#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/qD0V3a9Ecn — Suresh 🎰 (@suresh_saini18) September 19, 2022

