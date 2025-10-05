Fans witnessed another Pakistan fielding blunder as two players converged but still dropped Richa Ghosh's catch during the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This incident happened in the 50th over of the first innings when Richa Ghosh attempted a pull shot off the bowling of Diana Baig and got a top-edge. The ball looped in the air and wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz called for it. But Natalia Pervaiz also came in, in a bid to take the catch and there was a miscommunication between the two, resulting in Richa Ghosh's catch being dropped. The two players, however, managed to avoid a big collision, but the chance went begging. Insects Interrupt Play in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match in Colombo, Game Halted for Pest Control as Players Leave the Field (Watch Video).

Sidra Nawaz and Natalia Pervaiz Converge But Still Drop Richa Ghosh's Catch

