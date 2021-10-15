Pakistan on Friday, October 25, revealed their official T20 World Cup 2021 jersey. The jersey has the traditional green and yellow colour combination with yellow outline on their collar. The Pakistan Cricket Board took to Twitter to share the video of their new jersey:

See the video below:

THE BIG REVEAL IS HERE! PRESENTING TEAM PAKISTAN’S OFFICIAL JERSEY FOR THE #T20WorldCup ! GET YOURS NOW FROM https://t.co/12NS1mHqqi#WearYourPassion x #WhyNotMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/6St08OGVbJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2021

See pictures here:

