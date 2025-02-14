Just hours before the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Final, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the Pakistan national cricket team, where all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replaced out-of-form bowler Mohammad Hasnain in their tie against the New Zealand national cricket team. Hasain played against South Africa, coming in the XI for the injured Hars Rauf, but got hammered for 72 in eight overs, apart from going wicketless. Ashraf makes his long-awaited comeback into the ODI setup, having last played for Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 clash against arch-rivals India. Pakistan to Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The Simpsons' Prediction Video Goes Viral After Bold Claim.

Pakistan XI vs New Zealand Announced

