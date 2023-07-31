Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play Afghanistan in three-match One-Day International series in August. The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on 26. These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, which begins on August 3.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023 Schedule

🚨 ITINERARY CONFIRMED 🚨 Mark your calendars as the dates for our home three-match ODI series against @TheRealPCB are out 👇 🤩 More 👉: https://t.co/TlikYFDkkP #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #BiaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/TLoE3qaRQw — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 31, 2023

