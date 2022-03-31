Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored his 15th ODI hundred, off 73 balls in his side's second ODI against Australia on Thursday, March 31. It is also his fourth ODI hundred as captain. He also became the fastest batter to get to 15th ODI hundreds.

