Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series to secure a 2-0 sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 8. Batting first, Babar Azam's men declared at 300/4 and bowled well to dismiss Bangladesh for just 87 in the first innings. The hosts did put up a fight in the second innings with Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring with 63 runs.

