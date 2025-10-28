Pakistan take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, October 28. The PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will neither be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. But there is an online viewing option, albeit an unofficial one. Fans in India can watch PAK vs SA free live streaming online on the Sport TV YouTube channel. Why Are Pakistan Wearing Pink Jersey in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match? Know Reason.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Unofficial Free Live Streaming Online

