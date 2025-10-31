Pakistan take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Friday, October 31. The PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will neither be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. But there is an online viewing option, albeit an unofficial one. Fans in India can watch PAK vs SA free live streaming online on the Sports TV YouTube channel. South Africa Beat Pakistan by 55 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Corbin Bosch, George Linde Star As Proteas Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Live

