The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 commenced on Wednesday, October 15. Sixteen matches kicked-off with 32 teams in the elite division aiming to start with a win. Jammu and Kashmir are playing against Mumbai at home in the Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium at Srinagar. Amid this, a renowned journalist of Jammu and Kashmir, Mohsin Kamal shared a post on social media with a video, where he alleged that he was not allowed to enter the stadium to cover the match. In the video he showed his BCCI accreditation card and pointed out that despite having a valid entry pass, he was stopped at the gates. The video and the allegation shocked the fans and it went viral on social media. BCCI Mixs Up Musheer Khan’s Score With Sarfaraz Khan After Mumbai Opener Departs for Duck During Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match vs Jammu and Kashmir, Fans React.

Journalist Allegedly Stopped at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Gates

Yet again JKCA isn’t allowing me to cover the J&K and Mumbai #RanjiTrophy match in Srinagar despite the BCCI accreditation. Same happened last year. My only crime: reporting the truth. It’s more disappointing that this is happening in presence of BCCI president @MithunManhas pic.twitter.com/mPaEQJ8xVv — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

