Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan buried the hatchet, interacting with each other after a heated on-field exchange during the Mumbai vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 warm-up match. The Mumbai vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match drew the spotlight for Prithvi Shaw, not only for scoring his century but also for the spat he had with his former teammates. This incident took place after Musheer Khan dismissed Prithvi Shaw and a video of their on-field exchange went viral on social media, in no time. The Maharashtra Cricket Association took to social media to share a video of Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan interacting after the match, showing that all's well between the two. Prithvi Shaw Gets Into an Ugly Confrontation With Players From His Former Team Mumbai (Watch Video).

Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan Interact After Heated On-Field Exchange

Competition can spark emotions, but character restores balance. After a small on-field exchange, Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan shared smiles and words post-match - that’s the spirit of the game! They remind us that the game may test tempers, but friendship wins in the end.#mca… pic.twitter.com/8E979mIOUI — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Maharashtra Cricket Association). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)