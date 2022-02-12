Mohammad Rizwan's heartwarming virtual hug to Shaheen Shah Afridi during batting for Multan Sultans against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2022 is going viral. In a video, Rizwan appears to block a delivery from Afridi and while the bowler was attempting a fake throw at his stumps and giving him a stare, he gave a wide smile and showed him a hug from the striker's end.

Watch the Video Here:

