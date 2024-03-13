While season 17 of the Indian Premier League 2024 is just around the corner, Punjab Kings have announced the reveal date of their new jersey. Kings shared a post on their official 'X' handle in which they announced that the franchise's new jersey will be revealed on March 16, 2024. PBKS will be led by Shikhar Dhawan like the IPL 2023. PBKS IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1: Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

Punjab Kings To Reveal New Jersey on March 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)