After the 2005 and 2017 final heartbreaks, the India women's national cricket team finally crossed the finish line as they won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title after defeating the South Africa women's national cricket team in Navi Mumbai. It is a historic achievement for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue as they clinch their maiden ICC title. On November 3, the BCCI Women took to their official social media handle and shared the raw emotions of Indian players and support staff from the dressing room to the field. In the clip, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and other teammates were seen emotional. The video quickly went viral on social media. ‘Champions of the World’ IPL Franchises Congratulate After Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Lift Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title.

Check Raw Reactions After Team India Becomes World Champions

📽️ Raw Reactions Pure Emotions ❤️ The moment when #WomenInBlue created history by winning the #CWC25 Final 🥳#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5jV4xaeilD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 3, 2025

