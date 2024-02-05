Rachin Ravindra registered his maiden double hundred in Test cricket, during the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test 2024 played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday, February 5. The young left-hander, playing just fourth Test match, had earlier scored his maiden century in the longest format of the game and has converted it into a 200. Ravindra took 340 balls to score a double hundred against South Africa and he is the fourth Kiwi to get to this mark. South Africa's Neil Brand eventually ended his innings at 240 runs off 366 balls, a knock which included 26 fours and three sixes. Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli, Sir Don Bradman in List of Most Test Hundreds, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Rachin Ravindra Scores Maiden 200 in Tests

What an incredible moment! After over 8 hours at the wicket, Rachin Ravindra has passed 200 runs - a historic double hundred 🔥👏@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/00Xlbjoirl — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)