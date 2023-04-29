Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his second fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match on Saturday, April 29. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter, who replaced Jason Roy in KKR's playing XI, got to this mark off 27 balls. He hit four fours and four sixes in this knock. Andre Russell Completes 150 IPL Matches, Nitish Rana Makes His 100th Indian Premier League Appearance During KKR vs GT Clash.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Slams Second IPL Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)