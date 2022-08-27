According to reports, Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and is set to join the Indian team for Asia Cup 2022. VSS Laxman was appointed as the interim coach but Dravid is likely to join the squad in the coming days. India take on Pakistan on Sunday.

