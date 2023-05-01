Rain has stopped play in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Lucknow on Monday, May 1. The game was brought to a halt in the middle of the 16th over of the match when Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis were at the crease. RCB were at 93/4 in 15.2 overs, with Lucknow Super Giants bowlers making scoring difficult on this turning track. For Lucknow, Ravi Bishnoi was the best bowler, having taken two wickets--Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding, Lucknow Super Giants Captain Seen in Considerable Pain; Walks Out of Field During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Rain Stops Play in Lucknow

Rain stops play in Lucknow 🌧️ Stay tuned for further updates.#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023

