KL Rahul was seen in considerable pain after he suffered an injury while fielding during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on May 1. The LSG skipper held on to his thigh as he was running to save a boundary and then fell to the ground, grimacing in pain. Physios later rushed out to help him on his feet and he limped off the field. How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League Match.

KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding

Kl Rahul injured pic.twitter.com/EuYpDavkxc — Aakash Chopra (@Aakash_Vani_1) May 1, 2023

LSG Captain KL Rahul Leaves Field

