Amidst an exciting period of play, rain stops play as umpires finally take the call the stop the game with the drizzle getting heavier. Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine were batting together with 46 runs needed off 24 deliveries and only three wickets in hand. Punjab were ahead in the game at the point with 7 runs via DLS as the par score predicted by the method was 153. Things look gloomy and we might not have a game anymore tonight at Mohali.

Rain Stops Play During PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Match

