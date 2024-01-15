Former Team India captain MS Dhoni has been invited to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent out invitations to approximately 7,000 individuals, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony. The list of cricketers invited also includes Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Ram Temple Inauguration: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic).

MS Dhoni has been invited for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/TAS4vf34Ce — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2024

