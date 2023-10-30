Industrialist Ratan Tata has denied that he had made any announcement or offered any reward or gave any suggestions to the International Cricket Council or to any player. Babar Azam’s WhatsApp Chat Leaked: Private Conversation Between Pakistan Cricket Team Captain and PCB Official Shown on Live TV Channel.

Ratan Tata Official Tweet

I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official… — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2023

There were WhatsApp forwards and videos floating on social media that had fraudulently claimed that Ratan Tata had announced a Rs 10 crore reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan after their win over Pakistan but the renowned industrialist has denied any such claims. Afghanistan on Monday registered their second surprise victory in the World Cup and their first-ever win over Pakistan in the 50-over format.

Riding on a dazzling all-round performance in the field, Afghanistan stunned their neighbours with a thumping eight-wicket defeat on a sluggish Chennai surface. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65), and Ibrahim Zadran (87), along with Rahmat Shah (77)* at No.3, starred with the bat to help Afghanistan post a win for the ages.

Afghanistan has now got the better of two cricketing powerhouses -- former world champions Pakistan and the defending champions England. The win lifted Afghanistan to sixth on the points table. On the other hand, Pakistan stayed on the fifth position with four points and a net run rate of -0.400.

The high-flying Afghans will play Sri Lanka next on October 30 at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

