In a shocking move, Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player, having last featured in the competition for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket late last year, took to social media and stated his journey as an IPL player comes to an end; however, the cricketer will embark on a new journey playing various T20 leagues. In 221 IPL matches, Ashwin claimed 187 wickets (fifth-highest in the wicket-takers list) and scored 833 runs, while winning titles with CSK in 2010 and 2011. Ashwin has played for as many as five IPL franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals - in a league career spanning between 2009 and 2025. Ravi Ashwin Opens Up About His Retirement Decision From International Cricket.

Ravi Ashwin Bids IPL Adieu

Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

