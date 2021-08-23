As India's head coach Ravi Shastri is away in England for the ongoing Test series against the hosts, he is missing his pet dogs, also known as his buddies. He shared an adorable video of them having food. While Shastri's interestingly named pets, Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, and Yorker are residing at his home in west India, the coach desperately awaits to meet them once he gets back after the India vs England five-Test series.

Take a look at the post:

My buddies Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker tucking in to their lunch on a rare sunny day on the west coast in India 🇮🇳. Miss you guys . See you soon 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lA8XC9P0eb — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 23, 2021

