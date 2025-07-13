Ravi Shastri made a hilarious comment while being on commentary after he spotted Ben Stokes yawning, on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13. The England National Cricket Team Test captain was spotted sitting at the Lord's balcony and yawning a bit, which was caught by the camera and Ravi Shastri, who was commentating at that time, was quick to share his reaction. "Morning Ben," he said on IND vs ENG live commentary and later, the England captain realised he had been shown and shared a wry smile. "Take your time," Ravi Shastri added on IND vs ENG live commentary. 'This is Frankly Ridiculous' Ravi Shastri, Ian Ward Slam Umpires for Delay in Ball Change During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravi Shastri Makes Hilarious Remark After Spotting Ben Stokes Yawning

