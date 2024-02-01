Ravindra Jadeja has begun light training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The all-rounder was ruled out of the second Test against England due to a hamstring injury earlier on. Jadeja took to Instagram to share a video of him running lightly on a ground. While sharing the video, he wrote, "I’ma rider! #donotgiveup." Earlier, Jadeja had shared an update on his Instagram on him checking into the NCA for rehabilitation. ‘It Felt Very Good To Get That Call’, Rajat Patidar Shares His Emotions on Maiden Test Call-Up Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

See Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

