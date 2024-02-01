The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on their official social media page in which Rajat Patidar who recently bounced back from an injury shared his emotions on how he felt when he received a call-up for a maiden Test match in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024. Rajat Patidar said, "Getting my first Test call-up soon after my recovery has to be my happiest moment, it was my dream to represent my country in Test cricket." He also went on to mention his learnings by observing Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. ‘Maybe I Am Not Good Enough So I Wasn’t Picked’, Says Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Son Agni Chopra on Not Being Shortlisted for IPL 2024.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)