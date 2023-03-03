Sania Mirza drew curtains on her glorious Tennis career recently and now it's time for her to fulfill her duties as the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Team Mentor. Ahead of the season, Sania has joined the RCB camp and had a conversation with some of their star players like Heather Knight and Sophie Devine. RCB will play their first match against Delhi Capitals on March 5, Saturday. Mumbai Indians Release Electrifying Anthem Song 'Aali Re' Ahead of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

RCB Players Meet Mentor Sania Mirza

And it’s our Mentor’s day out with the girls! 😍 Road to being mentally ready for the big game on Sunday is looking smoother by the day! 😇#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/A0P51cnJMc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 3, 2023

