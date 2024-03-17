RCB won the WPL 2024 title and major credit goes to the Australian All-rounder Ellyse Perry. She kept her composure in crucial moments of the tournament, winning important games for the RCB side. She even finished as the highest run scorer for the WPL 2024 season, scoring 347 runs in nine matches. Perry scored two half-centuries in the tournament with 66 against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator being her highest score. Perry remained not out on four occasions helping her team to reach at stronger position in every game. Being the highest run scorer of the tournament, Ellyse Perry bags the WPL 2024 Orange Cap award. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

Ellyse Perry Wins Orange Cap in WPL 2024

Dominance personified 💪 A relentless run-scoring spree & the Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry claims the coveted Orange Cap 👏 👏#TATAWPL | #Final | @EllysePerry | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Z8BVQ0JqzU — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

