Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on April 9, Saturday, The big news is that Glenn Maxwell returns for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ramandeep Singh and Jaydev Unadkat have been included in Mumbai Indians' playing XI in place of Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams.

Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)