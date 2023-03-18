Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Giants in their next match at Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabounre Stadium, Mumbai. Ahead of that, Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and decided to bat first. Gujarat have made one change to their lineup with Sabbhineni Meghana replacing Mansi Joshi. Meanwhile, for Royal Challengers Bangalore Preeti Bose has been named in the starting eleven in place of Renuka Thakur Singh.

Gujarat Giants Opt To Bat First

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari.

