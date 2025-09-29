The India national cricket team clinched their record-extending ninth title in the Asia Cup tournament after defeating arch-rivals the Pakistan national cricket team in the grand finale of the 2025 edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India chased down the 147-run target in 19.4 overs. Rinku Singh hit the winning runs against right-arm pacer Haris Rauf. After winning the Asia Cup 2025 title, star batter Rinku did a video call with his father, Khanchandra Singh. Her sister, Neha Singh, shared the video on her Instagram account. Lord Rinku Funny Memes Go Viral After Rinku Singh Hits the Winning Runs For India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Rinku Singh Video Calls Father Khanchandra Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha ❤️ (@_neha_singh_0700)

