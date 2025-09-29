India won the Asia Cup 2025 title by beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final. India needed ten runs in the last over to win and Rinku Singh hit the 4th delivery for four runs to seal the match. Shivam Dube was dismissed in the last ball of the penultimate over and Rinku Singh, who has not played a single game in the competition, came out to bat. Rinku replaced Hardik Pandya in the playing XI, who missed out due to injury. Tilak Varma took nine runs off the first three balls of the last over, including a six. Rinku came to strike with one needed off three balls and he sealed the game in India's favour. Fans loved his short appearance and took to social media to share Lord Rinku memes. Varun Chakaravarthy Reacts After India Win Asia Cup 2025 Title Beating Pakistan in Final, Says Partnership With Kuldeep Yadav Reminded Him Of 'KKR Days'.

