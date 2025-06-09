Rishabh Pant broke the roof of a stadium with a huge six while training ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. The left-hander, who has been appointed the vice-captain of the India National Cricket Team for the England Tests, looked in ominous form as he went down on one knee while facing Washington Sundar and smashed the ball with brute force on the leg-side. The video shared by ESPNCricinfo showed the ball ended up landing on the roof of the stadium and damaging a tile, creating a hole. Rishabh Pant, who was in poor form in IPL 2025, ended the tournament with a superb century, which was a timely reminder as to why he is reckoned as a special cricketer. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series is set to start from June 20. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Other India National Cricket Team Stars Train Hard in Beckenham Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant's Six Breaks Stadium Roof

Rishabh Pant's destructive batting has arrived in the UK 💥 pic.twitter.com/AERl4DrXcv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 9, 2025

