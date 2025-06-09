Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and other India National Cricket Team stars left no stone unturned as they trained hard in Beckenham ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. The much-anticipated IND vs ENG 2025 Test series starts on June 20 and Shubman Gill and co are leaving no stone unturned in working hard and preparing well for the English challenge. It was a 2-2 draw the last time India had toured England for a Test series and it will take a massive effort from the India National Cricket Team to pull off a favourable result in England, especially in the absence of experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a video on social media which showed the Indian players hitting the nets and honing their skills before the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India National Cricket Team Players Train Hard Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series

