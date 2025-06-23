Rishabh Pant performs the iconic 'flip' celebration whenever he scores a century, but during the India vs England first Test second innings at Headingley, he didn't perform the 'flip' celebration. After achieving the unique feat of scoring two centuries in two innings, Pant celebrated by performing the 'O on the eye' celebration, also called the 'DeleChallenge' popularly as the England footballer Dele Alli performed the same celebration after scoring a goal. Premier League India posted on social media, spotting the similarity and acknowledging Pant's celebration. Sunil Gavaskar Gestures Rishabh Pant to Perform His 'Flip' Celebration After He Scores Centuries in Both Innings of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Star Indian Cricketer Says 'Next Time' (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Performs 'Dele Challenge' Celebration of England Footballer Dele Alli

Rishabh Pant is all of us in 2018 🫣@SpursOfficial | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/HZOI3rk27N — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) June 23, 2025

