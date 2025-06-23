Rishabh Pant smashed records and created history when he scored centuries in both innings during the India vs England first Test 2025. He became the second wicketkeeper-batter in Test history two achieve the feat and only the seventh Indian. Also the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter in history against England. After he completed his century and raised his bat, former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar asked him to do the 'flip' celebration through gestures. In response, Pant gestured, he will do it next time. Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper-Batter and Seventh Indian to Score Centuries In Both Innings of Test Match, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Sunil Gavaskar Gestures Rishabh Pant to Perform His 'Flip' Celebration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)