Rishabh Pant smashed records and created history when he scored centuries in both innings during the India vs England first Test 2025. He became the second wicketkeeper-batter in Test history two achieve the feat and only the seventh Indian. Also the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter in history against England. After he completed his century and raised his bat, former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar asked him to do the 'flip' celebration through gestures. In response, Pant gestured, he will do it next time. Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper-Batter and Seventh Indian to Score Centuries In Both Innings of Test Match, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Sunil Gavaskar Gestures Rishabh Pant to Perform His 'Flip' Celebration

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭-𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡! 🙌🏻 Take a bow, @RishabhPant17, brilliant would be an understatement! 🫡🔥#ENGvIND 1st Test Day 4 LIVE NOW Streaming on JioHotstar 👉… pic.twitter.com/4A1Poe5jbC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)