Riyan Parag, playing in his sixth IPL season had a great game against Lucknow Super Giants. He scored 43 runs from 29 balls but more importantly, formed a 93-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Sanju Samson. Parag smashed three maximums in his inning while one of his shots went deep into the crowds. Sweeping Ravi Bishnoi’s delivery, Parag sent the ball into the stands, cheering the home crowd. Winning the toss Rajasthan Royals scored 193 runs in 20 overs. Sanju Samson Scores His 21st IPL Half-Century, Achieves Feat During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match.

Riyan Parag Smashes Huge Six Off Ravi Bishnoi's Bowling

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)