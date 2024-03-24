After losing two openers in the first five overs, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag steadied the ship for the home side. Samson in particular played well knocking big shots on poor deliveries, while scoring singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard moving. In the 13th over of the match, Samson reached his 21st half-century of his IPL career in just 33 deliveries. He smashed two fours and four sixes in his 50-run stand. Jos Buttler Wicket Video: Watch KL Rahul Takes Superb Low Catch Behind the Stumps to Dismiss Rajasthan Royals Opener During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match.

Sanju Samson Scores His 21st IPL Half-Century

;

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)