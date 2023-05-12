Rohit Sharma has been a long servant of the Mumbai Indians. Since his arrival in 2011 in MI, he has contributed for MI in every way possible leading them to five titles and also scoring some memorable innings for them. Rohit's ability to hit sixes against pacers is unprecedented and after 12 years of being in MI, he completes 200 sixes for them.

Rohit Sharma Completes 200 Sixes For Mumbai Indians

