Dean Elgar bid farewell to Test cricket as he took retirement following the IND vs SA 2nd Test match which also marked the end of the series. Elgar led South Africa in his last and final Test although it ended with a defeat for the Proteas on a spicy pitch at Cape Town. Elgar won the man of the series too jointly with Jasprit Bumrah. After the match Elgar was presented by Indian captain Rohit Sharma with a jersey signed by the members of Team India. Later, Virat Kohli also gifted him a signed jersey. Dean Elgar Receives Guard of Honour From South African Teammates Before Taking the Ground For Last Time in Farewell Test, Pictures Goes Viral!

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Present Dean Elgar Signed Jerseys

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli With Dean Elgar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)