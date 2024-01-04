Dean Elgar played his last and final Test match of his career as he took his retirement from Test cricket and the 2nd Test match against India at Cape Town was his final one. Elgar played a big role in South Africa's victory in the 1st Test at Centurion scoring a huge 184. He ended the series as the man of the series jointly with Jasprit Bumrah. As he took the field in India's second innings in the 2nd Test which was also the final innings of the Test match, he received a guard of honour from his teammates. India Create History, Register Their First Test Victory in Cape Town; Defeat South Africa By Seven Wickets in 2nd Test to Level Series.

Dean Elgar Receives Guard of Honour

