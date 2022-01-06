Sachin Tendulkar applauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh in his portrayal of former captain Kapil Dev and India's first World Cup win in the recently released biopic titled, '83.' Tendulkar also cheekily 'hoped' that victory in the 1983 World Cup inspired the little boy in the movie, which is him.

See Tweet:

A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy. 😉 pic.twitter.com/OkLhzRl0Lf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 5, 2022

