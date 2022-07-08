Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 50th birthday today (July 08, 2022). The BCCI president spent his special day with his wife, Dona Ganguly, and former international team-mate Sachin Tendulkar and his better half Anjali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

