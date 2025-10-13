Is Virat Kohli leaving RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) ahead of IPL 2026? Many fans were faced with this question after reports emerged of Virat Kohli turning down a 'commercial contract' with the franchise. Exit rumours started to do the rounds on social media after reports of him turning down a 'commercial contract' with RCB emerged and it could be a shocking prospect for die-hard RCB fans to see the star cricketer leave the franchise. But Aakash Chopra has provided a clarification on this entire issue and explained what a commercial contract is. A commercial contract is signed between a player and a franchise when that particular cricketer's presence draws sponsors to the team. The ex-cricketer also went on to suggest that RCB and Virat Kohli might renegotiate their commercial contract with the franchise, rumoured to have new owners. Virat Kohli to Retire From IPL? RCB Star's THIS Move Sparks Doubts Over His Future Ahead of IPL 2026.

Aakash Chopra Explains What Is a Commercial Contract Amid Virat Kohli's RCB Exit Rumours

